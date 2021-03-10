Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.09. 2,929,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,565,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWBI. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

