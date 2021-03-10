Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

SMIN stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,525 ($19.92). The company had a trading volume of 149,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,485.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,469.71. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,608 ($21.01).

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

