Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smurfit Kappa Group and The Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and The Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $10.13 billion 1.23 $533.12 million $3.05 15.88 The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.08 -$51.59 million $0.15 3.63

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group. The Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Kappa Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats The Restaurant Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp, as well as agro paper. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food and drink, consumer goods, and industrial goods sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates approximately 650 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

