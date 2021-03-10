Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 6.4%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $56.30. Approximately 20,735,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 23,149,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

