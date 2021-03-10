Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,889. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

