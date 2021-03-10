Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $270.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

SNOW traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

