Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.49. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,255,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

