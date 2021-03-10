Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 7.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $235.47 and last traded at $230.02. 6,263,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,472,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.99.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

