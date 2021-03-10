Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.49. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

