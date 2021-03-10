Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

