Solaris (XLR) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Solaris has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Solaris has a total market cap of $380,010.16 and $33,337.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Solaris

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.