Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.83. 797,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,258,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

The company has a market cap of $594.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

