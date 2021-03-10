Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,218.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,198.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

