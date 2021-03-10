Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SOM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 347 ($4.53). 242,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Somero Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £194.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.76.
About Somero Enterprises
