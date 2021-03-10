Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SOM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 347 ($4.53). 242,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Somero Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £194.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.76.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.