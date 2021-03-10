SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $10.05 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $10.05 million and $155.98 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

