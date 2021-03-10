Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $52.87. Approximately 304,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 384,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.