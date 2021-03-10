Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.32. Approximately 3,403,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,065,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 391,062 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

