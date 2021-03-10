SOTA Finance (SOTA) Price Tops $0.25

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $616,924.44 and $530,881.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.00508092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.00527461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00076019 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

