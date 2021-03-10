Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.21. 1,810,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 761,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

