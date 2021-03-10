South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

