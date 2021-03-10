SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $168.95 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 78.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,618,660 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,543,209 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

