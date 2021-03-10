SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $55.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. SparksPay has a market cap of $65,839.29 and $55.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007098 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,583,319 coins and its circulating supply is 9,496,803 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

