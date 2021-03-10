SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 614.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of SpartanNash worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $738.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

