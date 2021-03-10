SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.