SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.43% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $54,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

