SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,699 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 973,467 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,132.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 258,236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82.

