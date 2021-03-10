SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,155 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,323. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

