SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Chartist Inc. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

