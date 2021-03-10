SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KIE)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,263% compared to the typical volume of 43 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. 80,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

