Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

