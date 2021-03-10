Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
