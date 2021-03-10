Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00275479 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.