Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $27,506.39 and $2,782.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.82 or 0.00361146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

