Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Speed Commerce stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Speed Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Speed Commerce Company Profile

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

