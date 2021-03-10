Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Speed Commerce stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Speed Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Speed Commerce Company Profile
