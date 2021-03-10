Spendcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.67 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $79.74 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.