Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

SPRO opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $455.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

