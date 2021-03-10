Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $238.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.11), but opened at GBX 227 ($2.97). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 354,474 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.25 ($3.45).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

