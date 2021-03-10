Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR):

3/8/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/8/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with both earnings and revenues missing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. It completed acquisition of Bombardier’s aerostructures and aftermarket services businesses in October 2020, for a cash consideration of $275 million. It also outperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with the company witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect the company.”

2/25/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/21/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

1/11/2021 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 15,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

