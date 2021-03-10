Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.02. 25,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $182.75. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Splunk by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Splunk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

