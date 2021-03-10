Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. 25,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,065. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,232.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

