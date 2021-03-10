Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. 25,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.75. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.