Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,065. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

