Sport and Leisure Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $70.61 million and $879,168.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00190592 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

