SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

3/3/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

2/25/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

2/10/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

2/9/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

1/27/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

1/23/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

1/22/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. 28,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,518. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

