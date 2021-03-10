Sprott (NYSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.82

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 5483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Sprott by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

