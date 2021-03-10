Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Trading Up 13.1%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s share price was up 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 26,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 33,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,306,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

