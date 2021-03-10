SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $345.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.50 million and the highest is $354.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLOW opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

