Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $21,522,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.73. 12,916,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,390. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

