SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 6.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.84. 1,386,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,003,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get SRAX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.