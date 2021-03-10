SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SS&C Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

