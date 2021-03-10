Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.